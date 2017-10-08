Nets' Jake Wiley: Will sit out Sunday's exhibition

Wiley is dealing with a sore left foot and has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason matchup against the Knicks.

It doesn't sound like anything overly serious, but it will keep Wiley sidelined for at least one game. Wiley is on a two-way contract and is expected to spend the majority of the upcoming campaign in the G-League, so he won't be a relevant fantasy option, even when he's at full strength.