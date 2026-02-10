Wilson accumulated four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 20 minutes during Monday's 123-115 win over the Bulls.

Wilson was back in the rotation, suiting up for the first time in the past four games. Brooklyn continues to shuffle its rotation, both in terms of availability and playing time. Although Wilson has flashed small amounts of upside throughout his young career, there is no reason to be rostering him outside of deeper formats at this point.