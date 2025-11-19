Wilson closed Tuesday's 113-99 loss to Boston with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one rebound over 12 minutes.

Wilson didn't bother the scorers, continuing what has been a rough season to this point. Brooklyn has no shortage of options when it comes to youth, resulting in unpredictable playing time for someone like Wilson. He should be viewed as nothing more than a potential streaming candidate in the hope that you catch him on a good night.