Wilson contributed 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during Sunday's 124-102 loss to Chicago.

Michael Porter was rested for the front end of this back-to-back set, allowing Wilson to see extended run with the second unit. He's been used sparingly lately, appearing in just four games over the past two weeks with an average of 13.7 minutes per contest. If the Nets make some moves at the trade deadline, more minutes could open up for him.