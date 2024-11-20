Wilson ended with 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 victory over Charlotte.

With Cam Thomas (back) sidelined, Wilson made his first start of the season and set new season highs in points and made three-pointers. The second-year wing has handled a bigger role than he did as a rookie, and his production has nudged up as well. Through 15 appearances, Wilson is averaging 9.2 points, 3.3 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.3 threes in 22.5 minutes a contest.