Wilson notched 21 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 144-122 loss to the Bucks.

Wilson led the Nets in scoring Wednesday and logged a season-high mark in several categories, including minutes played, points and rebounds. However, the fact that he has logged double-digit minutes twice in 2023-24 suggests this double-double was an anomaly. He should return to his regular bench role when the Nets take on the Wizards on Friday.