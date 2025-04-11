Wilson finished Thursday's 133-109 loss to Atlanta with 20 points (6-10 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes.

Despite moving to the bench, Wilson had himself a productive outing, connecting on a career-high six triples. It's been an interesting sophomore season for Wilson, flashing glimpses of upside but also struggling to play consistent minutes. He has been in and out of the starting lineup all season, averaging 9.3 points and 1.5 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes per contest.