Wilson posted 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 loss to the Mavericks.

This was the second largest workload of the season for Wilson, as the Nets were very shorthanded Tuesday evening. Brooklyn could potentially be sellers at the trade deadline, so Wilson is a player to monitor if they are able to move a veteran or two.