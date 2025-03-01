Wilson accumulated nine points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during Friday's 121-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

It was pedestrian effort by Wilson, who has reached double figures in scoring just once in his last 10 games. He hasn't made a start since the Feb .4 win over Houston, and Wilson's fantasy value is likely to remain minimal unless he works his way back into Brooklyn's first unit. Across 11 contests in February, the 2023 second-rounder averaged 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 23.4 minutes.