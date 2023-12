Wilson totaled seven points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes during Thursday's 124-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Wilson has spent considerable time in the G League to begin the year, but he played double-digit minutes for the parent club for the first time in his career Thursday. He was relatively efficient off the bench, but it seems somewhat unlikely that he'll have a consistent role for Brooklyn moving forward.