Wilson signed a two-way contract with the Nets on Wednesday.

Wilson was selected by the Nets with the 51st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and he'll officially join the team on a deal that will allow him to shift between the G League and NBA clubs easily. The 22-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 35.3 minutes per game during his senior season at Kansas.