Wilson finished with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 win over the Bucks.

Wilson made his eighth start of the season Friday with Noah Clowney (hip) out. Across those eight starts, Wilson is averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Over that span, the 24-year-old forward is also shooting 43.6 percent on 4.9 three-point attempts per contest.