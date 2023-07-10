Wilson totaled 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes in Sunday's 98-80 Summer League win over the Knicks.

Wilson was not known for his outside shooting in college, but he was able to make 3-of-4 attempts in the game and finished with an efficient 18 points. The Kansas product also led the team in rebounding and showed his versatility, adding two steals and a couple of dimes. Wilson will likely bounce between the Nets' main roster and G-League affiliate throughout his rookie campaign, but he could find his way into the rotation if he continues to produce at such a high level.