Wilson is in the Nets' starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Saturday, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Wilson will make his 21st start of the season Friday and sixth since the beginning of March. He has averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 25.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.