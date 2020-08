Crawford has been cleared to make his Nets debut Tuesday against Milwaukee, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.

The veteran needed some extra time to work his way into game shape, and he's now been cleared to join the rotation after sitting out the Nets' scrimmages, as well as their first two seeding games. With a number of regulars unavailable on the first half of a back-to-back, Crawford could immediately slot into an increased role.