Crawford practiced with the Nets for the first time Wednesday after clearing quarantine, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crawford signed with the Nets on July 8 and will help make up for the losses of Spencer Dinwiddie (illness), Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Kevin Durant (Achilles), DeAndre Jordan (illness), Taurean Prince (illness), Wilson Chandler (personal) and Nicolas Claxton (shoulder). His exact role remains unclear, but it seems likely he was offered a significant role considering the process of the bubble. Crawford's performance could also be a bit of a tryout for next season.