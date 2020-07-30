Crawford (undisclosed) might not play during Friday's opener against the Magic, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Crawford cleared quarantine and practiced with the team July 15, so it's not clear what the issue is. It's possible Crawford's wind still isn't up to speed after taking so much time off from NBA basketball.
