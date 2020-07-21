Crawford will not scrimmage Wednesday against the Pelicans, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Coach Jacque Vaughn cited that Crawford, as well as Justin Anderson and Tyler Johnson, need to get more "acclimated" before participating in competitive basketball. With Crawford and Johnson unavailable in the backcourt Wednesday, Chris Chiozza should see plenty of action at point guard.
