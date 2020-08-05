Crawford (hamstring) will miss the next few games, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

The veteran is slated to miss the next couple of upcoming contests in the NBA bubble due to a left hamstring injury. It's currently unknown however what the exact number of games Crawford will be sidelined for. Nevertheless, it's more than likely that the guard will be inactive for the Nets' forthcoming matchups against the Kings and Clippers through the weekend. Garrett Temple could see increased run while the 39-year-old remains out.