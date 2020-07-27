Crawford will not play in Monday's scrimmage against the Jazz, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
The veteran is still not "up to speed", per coach Jacque Vaughn, so he'll be held out of action as the Nets wrap up scrimmage play.
