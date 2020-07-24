Crawford (coach's decision) will not play during Saturday's scrimmage against the Spurs, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
It seems coach Jacque Vaughn wants to give Crawford more of an opportunity to get acclimated to playing NBA-level basketball again after such a long layoff for the veteran. Crawford's next opportunity to play comes during the Nets' final scrimmage Monday against the Jazz.
