Harden went for 38 points (11-25 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 13 assists, 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in Monday's win over the Timberwolves.

Even with Kyrie Irving back in action, Harden did not slow up, posting another monster line three nights after going for 44 points, 14 boards and eight assists in Friday's win over the Pistons. Harden is firmly back in the MVP debate, and he's once again making his case as the most valuable player in all of fantasy basketball.