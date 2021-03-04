Harden mustered 29 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 14 assists, three steals and a block across 41 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Nets.

Harden notched a triple-double for the third time over his last five games and his impact across the board has been massive -- he has scored at least 20 points in nine straight games while dishing out double-digit assists six times during that stretch. The move to a point-guard role has spiked his upside and Harden is now averaging 29.3 points, 11.0 assists and 9.7 rebounds per game during that aforementioned nine-game span.