Nets head coach Steve Nash said Harden (hamstring) will likely go through an individual workout Monday before an update on his status is provided, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Nash noted that Harden is progressing well in his recovery from a right hamstring strain, which sidelined him for a sixth straight contest Sunday against the Heat. Even if he checks out fine during Monday's workout, Harden may still face an uphill battle to gain clearance for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, the first contest of a back-to-back set for Brooklyn.