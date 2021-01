Harden (not injury related) is available and expected to make his Nets debut Saturday against the Magic, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The four-team blockbuster trade has been finalized, so Harden is allowed to take the court for his new team Saturday. Kyrie Irving (COVID-19 protocols) is out, so Harden shouldn't have to worry too much about decreased usage in his debut, though he'll still have to share the ball with Kevin Durant.