Harden had 29 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 assists and 13 rebounds in Monday's win over the Kings.

Harden and Kyrie Irving (40 points) led the way for the Nets, who were ensnared in a tight game until a 20-0 run in the third quarter broke things open. Harden's triple-double was his fourth as a member of the Nets, and he's posted double-digit assists totals in all but two games since arriving in Brooklyn.