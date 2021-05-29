Harden mustered 41 points (11-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and a steal across 39 minutes in Friday's loss against the Celtics.

Harden led the Nets in scoring despite Kevin Durant's impressive scoring output, but he didn't stop there -- he also carried the team in assists and finished just three boards away from delivering a triple-double. Harden has been excelling as the Nets' main playmaker and is averaging 27.3 points with 8.3 assists per game during the current series.