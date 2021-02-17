Harden tallied 38 points (14-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 128-124 victory over Phoenix.

With Kyrie Irving (back) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) both out of commission for Tuesday's matchup, the onus fell on Harden to carry the offense against a streaking Suns team. The veteran complemented his typical distributor role with an aggressive scoring approach, registering his most points since joining Brooklyn to help the team overcome a 24-point deficit and claim the win. Harden has notched a double- or triple-double in each of his past 10 contests and remains one of fantasy's elite performers regardless of whether his superstar teammates are on the bench or on the court.