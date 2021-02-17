Harden tallied 38 points (14-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 128-124 victory over Phoenix.

With Kyrie Irving (back) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) both out of commission for Tuesday's matchup, the onus fell on Harden to carry the offense against a streaking Suns team. The veteran complemented his typical distributor role with an aggressive scoring approach, registering his most points since joining Brooklyn to help the team overcome a 24-point deficit and claim the win. Harden has notched a double- or triple-double in each of his past 10 contests and remains one of fantasy's elite performers regardless of whether his superstar teammates are on the bench or on the court.

More News