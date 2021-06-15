Harden (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He will start.

Harden went through a pregame workout to test his right hamstring injury, and it's been determined that he's healthy enough to take the court in Game 5 with the series tied 2-2. A minutes limit has not been established, but he may see fewer minutes than usual. Ultimately, it may end up being a feel-out game for Harden as he tests how much he can push the hamstring in a game setting.