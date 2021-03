Harden (neck) is available and starting Tuesday at Portland, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.

The 30-year-old was considered a game-time decision while battling a sore neck, but the injury won't prevent him from taking the court Tuesday. Harden is averaging 26.0 points, 11.4 assists, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 38.6 minutes over the past five games, and he could be tasked with an even bigger offensive workload versus the Trail Blazers with Kyrie Irving (personal) unavailable.