Harden (hamstring) will come off the bench Wednesday against the Spurs, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.
Harden will return from an 18-game absence but won't be in the starting five Wednesday, likely to help coach Steve Nash manage the guard's minutes. Mike James will receive his first start of the season with Kyrie Irving (face) sitting out versus San Antonio.
More News
-
Nets' James Harden: Playing Wednesday, on minutes limit•
-
Nets' James Harden: Plans to play Wednesday•
-
Nets' James Harden: Will be game-time call Wednesday•
-
Nets' James Harden: Could play Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Nets' James Harden: Confident in return before playoffs•
-
Nets' James Harden: Out indefinitely after setback•