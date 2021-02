Harden delivered 26 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and eight rebounds across 29 minutes in Saturday's loss against the 76ers.

Harden paced the Nets in scoring, though that shouldn't be surprising considering Brooklyn had neither Kevin Durant (COVID-19) nor Kyrie Irving (finger) available for this contest. Harden also continues to thrive as a playmaker, and he has racked up 10 or more assists in all but one of his games as a Nets player.