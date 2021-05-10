Harden (hamstring) could make his return as soon as Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Over the weekend, Harden said that he's "very confident" he'll be able to return before the postseason starts, and if he plays Wednesday that would give him three opportunities to ramp up before Round 1. The Nets are well beyond having to worry about the play-in tournament, so Harden will also have all of next week to work on his conditioning before the playoffs begin on Saturday, May 22. The former MVP has not played since tweaking his right hamstring against the Knicks back on April 5. Tuesday's game at Chicago, for which Harden has already been ruled out, will mark his 18th consecutive absence.