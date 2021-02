Harden had 29 points (9-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 14 assists, 11 rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 127-118 win over Sacramento.

The 31-year-old played 41 minutes for the second straight contest and recorded his third triple-double of February. Harden is averaging 31.2 points, 11.4 assists, 9.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 38.4 minutes while shooting 48.9 percent from deep over the past five games.