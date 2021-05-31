Harden finished with 23 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 18 assists, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 40 minutes in Sunday's win over the Celtics.

Harden might have taken a backseat in terms of scoring considering Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving scored 42 and 39 points, respectively, but Harden made his presence felt as a passer -- his 18 dimes represent a playoff-high mark for him. The star guard, who has been operating as Brooklyn's floor general since joining the team, has dished out double-digit assists in each of his last two playoff appearances and is averaging 10.8 dimes per game in the current series.