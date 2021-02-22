Harden recorded 37 points (13-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals Sunday in a 112-108 away win over the Clippers.

Harden was only one point short of his scoring high with the Nets, which he collected Tuesday at Phoenix before they made their way to Los Angeles. He also recorded another double-double but did so by logging double figures in rebounds (11) over assists (seven). Harden has been Brooklyn's most reliable player since its "Big Three" formed, missing only one of 18 games while Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have missed multiple due to various reasons.