Harden collected 23 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in a victory over the Lakers on Thursday.

Harden continued his run of impressive all-around performances and now has recorded a double- or triple-double in 11 straight games. While Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup after a one game absence, the Nets were still without Kevin Durant (hamstring). Regardless of who is playing alongside him, Harden has been incredible since being traded to Brooklyn, averaging 24.2 points, 11.7 assists, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.