Harden racked up 17 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes in Friday's loss against the Raptors.

Harden has thrived as a playmaker since joining the Nets and has dished out at least 10 assists in nine of his first 10 games with Brooklyn. However, this was also the second time he failed to reach the 20-point plateau. Harden shouldn't have problems turning things around in Brooklyn's next game at Philadelphia on Feb. 6 in an attempt to post better scoring figures, especially since Kevin Durant won't be available for that matchup due to the league's health and safety protocols.