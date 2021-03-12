Harden recorded 22 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal Thursday in a 121-109 win versus Boston.

Harden owns 25 double-doubles, which trail behind only Nikola Jokic (32) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (26). He is now averaging 26.0 points and 10.0 rebounds across Brooklyn's past five games. Harden continues to command the Nets team with Kevin Durant (hamstring) out but will still require some better control on his part. He is also averaging 5.4 turnovers across that five-game span.