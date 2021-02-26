Harden posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and six turnovers across 33 minutes in Thursday's 129-92 win over the Magic.

Harden kept up his scorching shooting from downtown as he had come into this game shooting 50.9 percent from three-point land over his previous six games. The 31-year-old's overall line was slightly less fantastic than normal, and the six turnovers weren't great, but that can be attributed to the blowout nature of this game. The 20 points marked his third-lowest total of February.