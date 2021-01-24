Harden generated 12 points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3 Pt), 8-9 FT), 11 assists and seven rebounds across 38 minutes in Saturday's 128-124 win over the Heat.

Harden's double-double was unimpressive by Harden's standards, as his bottom line was compromised by a horrific night of shootings well as a team-high six turnovers. Harden failed to convert a three-pointer for the first time since March 7 of last year against the Hornets. Although that incredible streak has ended, managers shouldn't worry much about Harden's output moving forward.