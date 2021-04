Harden left Monday's contest against the Knicks in the first half with an undisclosed injury, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Harden has been dealing with a hamstring injury over the last few days, though it's unclear if he aggravated the same injury early in Monday's matchup. If the star guard isn't able to continue, expect Kyrie Irving to see a massive workload with both Tyler Johnson (knee) and Landry Shamet (ankle) out of commission. The team has yet to comment on Harden's status.