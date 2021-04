Harden won't return to Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to right hamstring tightness, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

The 31-year-old had the injury crop up during the second half against his former team and won't be retaking the court. He had 17 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes before exiting the contest. Harden's availability for the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday versus Charlotte is now very much in question.