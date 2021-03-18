Harden finished with 40 points (13-27 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 15 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 victory over the Pacers.

Harden overcame a somewhat slow start to the game, ending with team-high numbers across the board. He was incredible once again and is making a case to be considered an MVP candidate this season. The Nets were without Kyrie Irving (groin) in addition to Kevin Durant (hamstring), which allowed Harden to operate as the Nets' clear No. 1 option. Despite all the worrying and uncertainty about how his role might change after being traded from Houston, Harden has paid dividends for those that selected him in the first round of fantasy drafts.