Harden (hamstring) is now listed as questionable ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with the Bucks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harden was upgraded from out to doubtful ahead of the Nets' morning shootaround on Tuesday. After the session, Harden's status improved to questionable, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Arizona State product is planning to play, as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks during pregame warmups. The six-foot-five guard notched 41 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in the close-out game against the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. However, Harden tweaked his hamstring less than a minute into Game 1 against the Bucks and did not play in Games 2 through 4.