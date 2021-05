Harden delivered 21 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block across 36 minutes in Saturday's win over the Celtics.

Harden hadn't scored 20 or more points since the end of March, but he's looked impressive since returning from injury and has been making an impact on both ends of the court. Expect Harden to be one of the league's elite offensive threats during the Nets' playoff run.