Harden recorded 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and one block Saturday in a 134-117 away win over the Warriors.

Harden took charge during the Nets' first away win since Jan. 29 (at Oklahoma City). It required an excellent defensive effort and his highest assists tally in a Nets uniform to end their losing streak. Harden's versatile performance Saturday was another example of what he has supplied since joining Brooklyn. Harden is averaging 11.6 assists and 8.1 rebounds, his career highs if stretched over a full season.