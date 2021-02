Harden went for 24 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, five blocks and two steals over 39 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Pistons.

Harden has now dished out at least 10 assists in 11 of his 12 games since getting acquired by the Nets. He was also extremely efficient shooting the ball and made it to the charity stripe a team-high seven times, making all seven attempts. The one negative for Harden has been his turnovers, averaging 4.2 per game since joining the Nets.