Harden posted 29 points (9-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Saturday's 115-98 loss to the Mavericks.

Harden was an exceedingly popular DFS target Saturday with Keven Durant and Kyrie Irving out. The Mavericks were able to keep him from realizing value, and he ultimately fell well short of projections, far behind other guard options on the slate. The Nets are obviously a more potent team with more than one of their elites in the starting five. While Harden is accustomed to carrying a team on his shoulders, the role players around him in Brooklyn are arguably weaker than the supporting cast he left in Houston.