Harden (thigh) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

The 31-year-old sat out Sunday's loss to the Wizards due to a left thigh bruise, but he should be back on the court for Tuesday's contest. Harden is averaging 24.3 points, 11.8 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 39.9 minutes in eight games since joining Brooklyn.